Tokyo Olympics: Australian Equestrian Rider Provisionally Banned Over Positive Test For Cocaine

Equestrian Australia said on Wednesday it had provisionally suspended a member of the Olympic show jumping team over a positive test for cocaine.
The governing body said Jamie Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.
It said Kermond was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analysed.
The 36-year-old Kermond was expected to make his Olympic debut at Tokyo.
The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement that it was aware of Kermond's provisional suspension and that its selection committee would meet to consider his status on the team.
(AP)
