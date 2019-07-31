The Ashes 2019 - Where To Get Live Streaming; Full Schedule Of England vs Australia Test Series

India vs West Indies live streaming details) (Cricket News) Australia’s five-Test series on the tour of the UK gets underway at Edgbaston in Birmingham on with the remaining matches at Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval. Australia hold the Ashes after a 4-0 series win at home in the summer of 2017-18. Live streaming and live television coverage of The Ashes 2019 will be available on digital platforms. () (

The Ashes is a five-match Test cricket series contested between England and Australia. It is considered the pinnacle of the long-format of the game due to the intense and long-running rivalry of the nations, dating back to their involvement in the first officially recognised Test match in 1877.

Live On TV and Live Streaming

The Ashes 2019 will be shown on SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD. All the matches will be live streamed on SonyLiv (desktop and app).

The Ashes 2019 full schedule

First Test at Birmingham - -5, 2019

Second Test at Lord's (London) - -18, 2019

Third Test at Leeds - -26, 2019

Fourth Test at Manchester - -8, 2019

Fifth Test at The Oval (London) - -16, 2019

Note: All matches scheduled to start at 3.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

England have the chance to even the Ashes ledger at 33 series victories each after Australia edged ahead in the count courtesy of a commanding 4-0 home win in 2017-18.

Five out of the 70 series contested since 1882 have ended in a draw and Australia also hold the advantage in terms of individual Test match wins, with 134 to England's 106, with 90 draws.

Recent history, however, does not favour Tim Paine's team: England have not been beaten in an Ashes series on home soil since 2001.