The Ashes 2019: Australia Drop Usman Khawaja For Fourth Test, James Pattinson Also Left Out

Usman Khawaja, the Australia No. 3, has scores of 13, 40, 36, 2, 8 and 23 so far in the Ashes. Pacer James Pattinson, on the other hand, has managed five wickets at 33.40 in two appearances.

Omnisport 03 September 2019
Usman Khawaja (in pic) has paid the price for poor Ashes form and is the unlucky batsman to make way for Steve Smith in the fourth Test.
2019-09-03T08:58:02+0530

Usman Khawaja has been dropped by Australia for the fourth Ashes Test against England, while James Pattinson also misses out in Manchester. (TENNIS NEWS

Khawaja has struggled for form to begin the series and was left out of a squad of 12 named on Monday.

The left-hander made 122 runs at an average of 20.33 during the first three Tests, with Australia and England locked at 1-1 in the series.

ALSO READ: Joe Denly Set To Open For England, Jason Roy At No. 4 

With Steve Smith returning from concussion, the in-form Marnus Labuschagne appears set to bat at No. 3 when the Test begins at Old Trafford on Wednesday (September 5). 

ALSO READ: James Anderson Put Heart And Soul Into Failed Recovery, Says Stuart Broad

Pattinson has also been left out after taking five wickets at 33.40 in two appearances.

It leaves Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood competing for three spots in the pace attack.

Starc is yet to play during the Ashes series but took match figures of 7-85 during a tour match against Derbyshire ahead of the fourth Test.

Squad

David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matt Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Omnisport Usman Khawaja Mitchell Starc Peter Siddle James Pattinson Old Trafford, Manchester Ashes Australia national cricket team England vs Australia Cricket Sports
