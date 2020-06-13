The Adria Tour Live Streaming: When And How To Watch Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov In Action

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will headline the Adria Tour which will mark the return of men's tennis in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP Tour remains suspended till July 31 but Djokovic, along with other stars, have agreed to take part in the exhibition matches.

When is the tournament?

The Adria Tour, supported by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, will feature Djokovic, Austrian Dominic Thiem, Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian pair Borna Coric and Marin Cilic.

What is the schedule?

The opening two rounds of the tournament will see matches played in Belgrade, Serbia (13-14 June) and Zadar, Croatia (20-21 June), followed by rounds at Montenegro (June 27-28 and, at Banja Luka Bosnia and Herzegovina (July 3-4).

What is the format?

Each match played at the event will be best of three sets, with four games in each set.

How to watch?

On Eurosport SD and Eurosport HD LIVE at 5:30 PM IST.