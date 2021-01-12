January 12, 2021
Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Test Negative For COVID-19 Hours After Positive Results

Earlier, chaos gripped India's campaign when Saina Nehwal was forced out of the Thailand Open following a positive COVID-19 test

PTI 12 January 2021
India's top shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 hours after returning positive results, paving the way for their participation in the Thailand Open after being forced out of the tournament. (More Badminton News)

Both the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed the development.

"Both Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have been cleared to participate in the ongoing Yonex Thailand Open after the fourth-round tests reports confirmed that both shuttlers have been tested negative for COVID-19," BAI said in a statement.

"BAI have taken up the matter with topmost BWF officials to ensure if tests were negative, matches for respective players should be rescheduled and no walkover is given," the national body added.

Earlier in the day, chaos gripped India's campaign at the tournament when Saina was forced out following a positive COVID-19 test, while Prannoy's participation hung in balance after his sample came out negative following a positive result in a bizarre turn of events.

