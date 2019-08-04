India's search for world badminton doubles title ended on Sunday with Saatwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty winning the Thailand Open. The giant-killing Indian pair defeated reigning world champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen in a thrilling men's doubles final in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the process, the unseeded Saatwik and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian pair to win a Super 500 event. Playing in their BWF tour final of the season, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist won the nerve-wracking first game 21-19.

The third-seeded Chinese pair took the second game 21-18, by winning three straight points to force the decider at the Indoor Stadium Huamark.

In the final game, the Indian pair fought back from a start to lead 13-9, then witnessed a see-saw battle. But the Indians wrapped up with a 21-18 win.

