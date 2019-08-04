﻿
Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat world champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China in the final of Thailand Open 2019 to make history on Sunday

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2019
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-04T14:28:58+0530

India's search for world badminton doubles title ended on Sunday with Saatwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty winning the Thailand Open. The giant-killing Indian pair defeated reigning world champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen in a thrilling men's doubles final in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the process, the unseeded Saatwik and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian pair to win a Super 500 event. Playing in their BWF tour final of the season, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist won the nerve-wracking first game 21-19.

The third-seeded Chinese pair took the second game 21-18, by winning three straight points to force the decider at the Indoor Stadium Huamark.

In the final game, the Indian pair fought back from a start to lead 13-9, then witnessed a see-saw battle. But the Indians wrapped up with a 21-18 win.

More to follow...

