June 23, 2021
Tennis: Ankita Raina Bows Out Of Wimbledon Qualifiers

The 28-year-old Indian, lost 3-6, 6-7, to a higher-ranked American Varvara Lepchenko

PTI 23 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:25 pm
Ankita Raina, ranked 182, had only one break point in the match, which she failed to convert.
Indian tennis player Ankita Raina's attempt to qualify for the women's singles main draw of Wimbledon failed after she went down in the first round of the Qualifiers in London. (More Sports News)

The 28-year-old Indian, lost 3-6 6-7 to a higher-ranked American Varvara Lepchenko in one hour 22 minutes late Tuesday night.

Unable to hold her serve in the opening set, the Indian came back strong in the second before being completely outplayed (1-7) in the tiebreak.

Ankita, ranked 182, had only one break point in the match, which she failed to convert.
 In the men's qualifiers, India's Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the second round but Prajnesh Gunneswaran was ousted on Tuesday.

