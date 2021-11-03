Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
T20 World Cup: Sharafudin Ashraf Replaces Asghar Afghan In Afghanistan Squad

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan announced his decision to retire in the wake of a heartbreaking loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan, left, with teammate Mohammad Nabi during the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 31. | AP

2021-11-03T10:13:48+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 10:13 am

Sharafudin Ashraf has replaced Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad ahead of their match against India. (More Cricket News)

The event technical committee of the ICC T20 World Cup approved the replacement on the eve of the India vs Afghanistan match.

Less than 24 hours after their heartbreaking loss to Pakistan, former skipper Afghan, who holds the record of most T20I wins as captain, announced his decision to retire post the match against Namibia.

All-rounder Sharafudin, who has played 17 ODIs and nine T20Is, was approved as a replacement following Asghar's retirement.

Sharafudin was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

A bowling all-rounder, Ashraf has claimed five wickets in his T20I career so far with figures of 3/27 on his debut in the format back in 2015 against the Netherlands. He last featured for the Afghanistan T20I side in March, against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The event technical committee of the T20 World Cup consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).

