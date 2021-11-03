Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan Reveals Plans To Outsmart Namibia

Mohammad Rizwan's 79 not out off 50 balls against Namibia powered Pakistan into the T20 World Cup semifinals.

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan Reveals Plans To Outsmart Namibia
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan reacts after hitting the ball during the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi on November 2. | AP

Trending

PAK vs NAM, T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan Reveals Plans To Outsmart Namibia
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T09:59:49+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 9:59 am

Mohammad Rizwan, who powered Pakistan into the T20 World Cup semifinals with a blistering 79 not out against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, said the plan was to take the game deep after struggling to get going early on.  (More Cricket News)

Highlights | Scorecard | News

Opting to bat, Pakistan were off to a sedate start with just 59 runs on the board at the halfway mark, but the opening duo of skipper Babar Azam and Rizwan ended up adding 113 runs to propel their team to 189 for two in the Super 12 match.

 "It was difficult to start off. We had difficulty understanding the conditions early on, hitting too was difficult so the plan was to take the game deep," Rizwan who was adjudged Man of the Match for his 50-ball knock said.

He credited senior batter Mohammad Hafeez for his cameo of 32 from 16 balls, which allowed him to settle down before going for the kill in the final over, which yielded 24 runs.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

"Initially the shot was not coming. I just had to bide my time. I had to wait for the opportunity and Hafeez bhai gave me the momentum so I could take off in the final over."

The 2009 champions are now in the semifinals, having won four matches on the trot.

"All the boxes are ticked for the tournament, and now I think we are in with a fighting chance," he said about their chances."

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam surprised many with his decision to bat after winning the toss.

The match against the associate nation was an opportunity to rest one or two of the regulars, but Babar went for an unchanged XI.

The skipper said he wanted to test their batting and it all worked as they ticked the boxes going ahead.

"It was a different plan today, wanted that opening partnership to go deep and it worked for us. Two good players in Hafeez and Hasan Ali, they'll be important in the next stage and it was important we ticked those boxes.

"There was some dew that didn't help with the fielding, but that's not an excuse, we need to be better. Everything has gone according to plan, we're looking forward to the semi-finals and playing our cricket with the same intensity."

Namibian skipper Gerhard Erasmus said they were well aware of Pakistan's strengths.

"We knew from the start that Pakistan are high quality, they look like title contenders, we knew we'd have to compete hard and I thought we did that for quite a while."

"Pakistan were outstanding with their shot selection and their quality showed through the back end of the innings."

The skipper, who had a sore finger, added: "Finger's sore but you have to get through, it's a real milestone for cricket in Namibia."

Tags

PTI Mohammad Rizwan Babar Azam Mohammad Hafeez Abu Dhabi Cricket Sports T20 World Cup Pakistan national cricket team Namibia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rohit Sharma Was Part Of Group That Decided On Sending Ishan Kishan As Opener, Says Vikram Rathour

Rohit Sharma Was Part Of Group That Decided On Sending Ishan Kishan As Opener, Says Vikram Rathour

Pakistan Storm Into ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinals With Facile Win Against Namibia

National Sports Awards: Manpreet Singh Added To Khel Ratna Winners; 35 For Arjuna Awards - Check Complete List

Former FIFA Officials Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini Indicted For Fraud In Switzerland

Live Streaming Of New Zealand Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Where To See NZ Vs SCO Live - Full Details

Antonio Conte Back In Premier League As Tottenham Manager

Live Streaming Of India V Afghanistan, T20 World Cup: Where To See IND Vs AFG Live - Full Details

Lakshya Sen Enters Second Round Of HYLO Open In Germany

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Sports

World Boxing Championships: Debutant Akash Kumar Enters Semis, Secures India's First Medal

World Boxing Championships: Debutant Akash Kumar Enters Semis, Secures India's First Medal

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: South Africa Thrash Bangladesh, Inch Closer To Semis

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: South Africa Thrash Bangladesh, Inch Closer To Semis

Pakistan Hammer Namibia By 45 Runs, Enter ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinals - Highlights

Pakistan Hammer Namibia By 45 Runs, Enter ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinals - Highlights

Jos Buttler Joins Elite Club, Becomes Latest To Hit Centuries In All Three Formats Of Cricket

Jos Buttler Joins Elite Club, Becomes Latest To Hit Centuries In All Three Formats Of Cricket

Read More from Outlook

Bihar Bypoll Results | A Big Shot In Nitish Kumar’s Arm; Lalu And Congress Cut A Sorry Figure

Bihar Bypoll Results | A Big Shot In Nitish Kumar’s Arm; Lalu And Congress Cut A Sorry Figure

Giridhar Jha / In Kusheshwar Ashtan, JD-U candidate Aman Kumar Hazari defeated his nearest RJD rival Ganesh Bharti while Arun Kumar of RJD lost to Rajeev Kumar Singh of the ruling party.

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Preetha Nair / Analysts say that INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala's victory in Ellenabad bypolls in Haryana will have ripple effect in UP and Punjab polls.

T20 World Cup: Will Defeat Vs Afghanistan End India's Hopes?

T20 World Cup: Will Defeat Vs Afghanistan End India's Hopes?

Jayanta Oinam / Check the latest ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final qualification scenarios for Group 2, featuring India and other five teams.

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Bypolls 2021: Congress Wins Big In Himachal, BJP Bags Assam and MP While TMC Storms Bengal

Vikas Pathak / The BJP has maintained its dominance in Assam and done well in Madhya Pradesh but has performed poorly in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Advertisement