Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

T20 World Cup: Another Proud Moment For Namibia, Says Gerhard Erasmus After Defeating Scotland

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus wants his team to lift their game against top teams - Pakistan, New Zealand, and India - in the Group 2 Super-12 matches.

T20 World Cup: Another Proud Moment For Namibia, Says Gerhard Erasmus After Defeating Scotland
Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus speaking during a post-match presentation after defeating Scotland in the T20 World Cup at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. | Cricket Namibia Twitter

Trending

T20 World Cup: Another Proud Moment For Namibia, Says Gerhard Erasmus After Defeating Scotland
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T12:35:45+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 12:35 pm

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus on Wednesday termed his team's four-wicket win over Scotland as another proud moment of their maiden ICC Men's T20 World cup campaign. (More Cricket News) 

Erasmus, however, wants his players to lift their game against top teams in the Super-12 competition.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

"Delighted to get another World Cup win, another proud moment for the team. From here on we have to lift our level. We are excited for the challenge. Hopefully, we can execute on those days," Erasmus said.

Namibia had to dig deep to chase down 110.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

"It was always about showing good intent. Luckily we got a few partnerships to get over the line. Ruben (Trumpelmann) sets high standards. By his own admission, he hasn't hit the straps but very delighted that he came out here and executed.

"That allowed us to start well and throw the first punch. Quite big (celebrating the victory), pretty proud moment. We savour this with the small Namibian group out here and all the people back home. Small but very proud country. We owe it to them back home," Erasmus added.

Namibia will next play Afghanistan, followed by Pakistan, New Zealand, and India.

Scotland stand-in skipper Richard Berrington admitted that his team was 20-30 runs short.

"Hard to recover after that sort of a first over (where they lost three wickets). We just needed to get a partnership. I thought Leask and Cross played well. 120 would have given us a better chance.

"It was important we put the Afghanistan game behind us. We were confident today, but we didn't execute. We have few days to reflect and recover," Berrington said.

Tags

PTI Abu Dhabi Cricket Namibia national cricket team Scotland national cricket team T20 World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Quinton De Kock On Black Lives Matter: 'If I Was Racist, I Could Easily Have Taken The Knee And Lied'

Quinton De Kock On Black Lives Matter: 'If I Was Racist, I Could Easily Have Taken The Knee And Lied'

Serie A: Maxime Lopez's Late Goal Guides Sassuolo Home Against Juventus

Barcelona Sack Head Coach Ronald Koeman

Vienna Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Andy Murray In Straight Sets

EFL Cup: West Ham United Knock Out Manchester City In Shootout

T20 World Cup: Jason Holder Replaces Injured Obed McCoy In West Indies Squad

Fit Hardik Pandya Bowls In Nets Ahead Of T20 World Cup Game Vs New Zealand

IPL Controversy: Why BCCI Sourav Ganguly Has To Step Down As ATK Mohun Bagan Director

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

Advertisement

More from Sports

Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat Create Records For Second Consecutive Day At National Aquatics

Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat Create Records For Second Consecutive Day At National Aquatics

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Watch Live Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Beat Scotland In Super 12 To Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia Beat Scotland In Super 12 To Continue Dream Run

Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah Blames Batsmen For T20 World Cup Loss Vs England

Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah Blames Batsmen For T20 World Cup Loss Vs England

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Who Is KP Gosavi? NCB's Absconding 'Witness' Detained In Pune

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Who Is KP Gosavi? NCB's Absconding 'Witness' Detained In Pune

Outlook Web Desk / Gosavi, said to be a 'private investigator' whose selfies with actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan went viral after the NCB arrested him on October 2, had been on the run.

Haryana: 3 Women Farmers Returning From Protest Killed After Truck Hits Them At Tikri

Haryana: 3 Women Farmers Returning From Protest Killed After Truck Hits Them At Tikri

Outlook Web Desk / The accident, which also left two women injured, took place when the women were waiting for an autorickshaw to go to Bahadurgarh railway station after attending the farmers' protest.

'I Am Not A Racist': De Kock Apologises, Will Take The Knee

'I Am Not A Racist': De Kock Apologises, Will Take The Knee

Soumitra Bose / Quinton de Kock has apologised for not taking the knee with his other South African teammates during the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies. The South African wicket-keeper batsmen said it was a "misunderstanding."

Explainer | Why India Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week Every Year

Explainer | Why India Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week Every Year

Outlook Web Desk / This year, the theme of the Vigilance Week celebrations is 'Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity'.

Advertisement