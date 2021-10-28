T20 World Cup: Another Proud Moment For Namibia, Says Gerhard Erasmus After Defeating Scotland

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus on Wednesday termed his team's four-wicket win over Scotland as another proud moment of their maiden ICC Men's T20 World cup campaign. (More Cricket News)

Erasmus, however, wants his players to lift their game against top teams in the Super-12 competition.

"Delighted to get another World Cup win, another proud moment for the team. From here on we have to lift our level. We are excited for the challenge. Hopefully, we can execute on those days," Erasmus said.

Namibia had to dig deep to chase down 110.

"It was always about showing good intent. Luckily we got a few partnerships to get over the line. Ruben (Trumpelmann) sets high standards. By his own admission, he hasn't hit the straps but very delighted that he came out here and executed.

"That allowed us to start well and throw the first punch. Quite big (celebrating the victory), pretty proud moment. We savour this with the small Namibian group out here and all the people back home. Small but very proud country. We owe it to them back home," Erasmus added.

Namibia will next play Afghanistan, followed by Pakistan, New Zealand, and India.

Scotland stand-in skipper Richard Berrington admitted that his team was 20-30 runs short.

"Hard to recover after that sort of a first over (where they lost three wickets). We just needed to get a partnership. I thought Leask and Cross played well. 120 would have given us a better chance.

"It was important we put the Afghanistan game behind us. We were confident today, but we didn't execute. We have few days to reflect and recover," Berrington said.