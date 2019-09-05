﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Swimming Coach In Goa Faces Rape Charges, Sports Minister Promises Action

Swimming Coach In Goa Faces Rape Charges, Sports Minister Promises Action

An alleged video of the incident went viral on social media, where Surajit Ganguly, the swimming coach, has been accused by a minor girl of molestation. Soon, Goa Swimming Association (GSA) sacking him. The Goa police have filed a rape case against him, although he has been traced yet.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Swimming Coach In Goa Faces Rape Charges, Sports Minister Promises Action
Also, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has promised to take stringent action.
File Photo
Swimming Coach In Goa Faces Rape Charges, Sports Minister Promises Action
outlookindia.com
2019-09-05T15:32:15+0530

A rape case alongwith criminal intimidation for offences under the POCSO Act has been filed against a swimming coach by Goa Police on Thursday, September 5. The man in question, Surajit Ganguly has been accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl who was training under him.

(SPORTS NEWS

An alleged video of the incident went viral on social media, leading to Goa Swimming Association (GSA) sacking the culprit. Also, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has promised to take stringent action.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju had tweeted, "I've taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I'm asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations & disciplines."

"A stringent action will be taken through Sports Authority. Firstly, it's a heinous crime of serious nature so I'll urge the Police to take stringent penal action against the coach urgently."

A case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Goa Children's Act has been registered against Ganguly, who hasn't been traced yet.

(PTI Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Other Sports Goa Swimming Association Swimming Sports
Next Story : Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol Signs His Second film; A Comedy With Inder Kumar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters