﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Swimming Coach From Goa Sacked For Alleged Molestation, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Promises Stern Action

Swimming Coach From Goa Sacked For Alleged Molestation, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Promises Stern Action

Surajit Ganguly, a coach employed with the Goa Swimming Association (GSA), has been accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl who was training under him.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Swimming Coach From Goa Sacked For Alleged Molestation, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Promises Stern Action
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he has taken "a strong view" of the molestation incident and has asked the Swimming Federation of India not to employ Surajit Ganguly anywhere in the country.
File Photo (Twitter)
Swimming Coach From Goa Sacked For Alleged Molestation, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Promises Stern Action
outlookindia.com
2019-09-05T12:58:54+0530

A Goa-based swimming coach has been sacked after a minor girl accused him of molesting her, a purported video of which went viral on social media, prompting Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to also step in and promise stringent action. (SPORTS NEWS

Surajit Ganguly, a coach employed with the Goa Swimming Association (GSA), has been accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl who was training under him.

In a series of Tweets, Rijiju assured that strict action will be taken against Ganguly.

"I've taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I'm asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations & disciplines," he Tweeted.

"A stringent action will be taken through Sports Authority. Firstly, it's a heinous crime of serious nature so I'll urge the Police to take stringent penal action against the coach urgently."

The GSA confirmed that Ganguly's contract has been terminated.

"...we terminated Surajit's contract immediately after watching the video. Both the girl and coach are from Bengal," GSA Secretary Syed Abdul Majid told PTI.

Ganguly was appointed by the GSA about two and a half years ago for its Mapusa facility.

"We had appointed him because he had a good track record as a coach. There have been no prior complaints against him," he added.

In the year 2017, Goa Legislative Assembly had even moved a motion congratulating him along with other coaches for bringing "pride and glory to swimming and diving sports and to the state."

The West Bengal Police confirmed that the girl has lodged a complaint and the case is now being handled by their counterparts in Goa.

"Based on the version given by the girl, we have lodged a formal complaint yesterday. But since the case falls under the Goa police jurisdiction, it has been transferred there. Goa police is probing it," a police official said in Kolkata.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kiren Rijiju Surajit Ganguly New Delhi Swimming Goa Swimming Association Other Sports Sports
Next Story : Teachers' Day 2019: Films That Redefine Teacher-Student Bond
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters