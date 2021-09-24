Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad Batter Sherfane Rutherford's Father Dies, To Leave IPL Bubble

Rutherford, from Guyana, was roped in as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow after the England star opted to withdraw from the UAE leg IPL

Sherfane Rutherford has previously been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL

2021-09-24T12:13:41+05:30
Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 12:13 pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday said that West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford will leave the IPL bio-bubble in the UAE to be with his family after the death of his father.

The IPL franchise took to Twitter to announce the news and offer condolences to the cricketer and his bereaved family.

Rutherford, from Guyana, was roped in as a replacement by the Hyderabad-based franchise after England's Jonny Bairstow opted to withdraw from the UAE leg of the lucrative league owing to personal reasons.

The 23-year-old left-handed batter, who has previously been part of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, displayed good form in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League.

Advertisement