The countdown to the 2019 Cricket World Cup has already begun and the pundits, former players and fans have shared their predictions.

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has predicted an India-England final in the mega event this summer.

"It certainly is an India vs England final. I think the best thing for Virat is that he has got MS Dhoni around him - Virat has to be in the deep. From the deep, it's not always possible... that's when MSD comes into play. That is Virat's biggest plus,” said Gavaskar at the India Today Conclave 2019 on Friday.

England, ranked 1st in ODIs, have breached the 400-run mark since the last World Cup, with the latest coming against the West Indies. In fact, the two top scores in the format are by England – 481/6 vs Australia and 444/3 vs Pakistan.

But the former India captain believes that England will struggle to post big totals against India.

"He has got a bowling attack which can take wickets in any kind of conditions. 390 is not going to happen with this Indian bowling attack. All-round, the team that has got, is the team that is being moulded by MSK Prasad and his co-selectors," Gavaskar added.

India, ranked second, will be the firm favourites thanks to their balance.

The 12th edition of the World Cup will begin on May 30, with India starting their campaign on June 5 against South Africa.

India will play England on June 30 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.