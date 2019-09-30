Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Sumit Nagal Achieves Career-Best Ranking Of 135, Wins ATP Challenger Title

Sumit Nagal Achieves Career-Best Ranking Of 135, Wins ATP Challenger Title

Sumit Nagal outclassed Facundo Bognis of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 37 minutes to win the ATP Challenger Tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

PTI 30 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Sumit Nagal Achieves Career-Best Ranking Of 135, Wins ATP Challenger Title
It was Sumit Nagal's second Challenger title of his career, following the triumph in the Bengaluru Challenger event in 2017.
Twitter
Sumit Nagal Achieves Career-Best Ranking Of 135, Wins ATP Challenger Title
outlookindia.com
2019-09-30T10:49:49+0530

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal notched up a straight-set win over home favourite Facundo Bognis to claim the men's singles title at the USD 54,160 ATP Challenger Tournament in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

(Tennis News)

The 22-year-old from Haryana, seeded seventh, outclassed 8th seed Bognis of Argentina 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 37 minutes to win the title.

It was Sumit's second Challenger title of his career, following the triumph in the Bengaluru Challenger event in 2017.

"Brilliant performance @nagalsumit and I extend hearty Congratulations on Winning ATP Buenos Aires Challenger Title. Sumit Nagal will enter Top 135 in Rankings!," Sports minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on his twitter handle.

The talented youngster jumped of 26 spots to achieve a career-best ranking of 135 on Monday.

Last month, Nagal grabbed headlines after he made his Grand Slam debut and produced a spirited fight against the legendary Roger Federer in the first-round of the US Open.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Sumit Nagal Tennis Sports
Next Story : World Athletics Championships: Mother's Day As Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Allyson Felix Seal Record Golds
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement