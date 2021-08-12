August 12, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Stuart Broad 'Gutted' To Be Ruled Out Of England Vs India Series, To Focus On Ashes

Stuart Broad 'Gutted' To Be Ruled Out Of England Vs India Series, To Focus On Ashes

Broad sustained a tear to his right calf during a warm up on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear

PTI 12 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:35 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Stuart Broad 'Gutted' To Be Ruled Out Of England Vs India Series, To Focus On Ashes
England's Stuart Broad, right, walks from the pitch during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket Test against India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The 2nd test starts Thursday.
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Stuart Broad 'Gutted' To Be Ruled Out Of England Vs India Series, To Focus On Ashes
outlookindia.com
2021-08-12T11:35:39+05:30

After being ruled out of the ongoing home Test series against India due to a calf injury, a "gutted" Stuart Broad said he will take his time to recuperate and prepare for the Ashes, scheduled to begin in December.

2nd Test Preview | Live Streaming | Cricket News

The England seamer sustained a tear to his right calf during a warm up on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear.

"Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles then during the warm up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I’d been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg," Broad wrote on his Instagram account.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad)

"I actually turned to @jimmya9 (James Anderson) & asked why he whipped me! but when I realised he was no where near me I knew I was in trouble.

"Scans say grade 3 calf. All so innocuous. Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain," he added.

The 35-year-old had picked one wicket in the rain-curtailed first Test that ended in a draw last week.

Broad was on the verge of playing his milestone 150th Test.

England take on India in the second Test at Lord's from Thursday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lovlina Borgohain Arrives Home To Hero's Welcome, Apologises For Not Winning Boxing Gold Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Stuart Broad London Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos