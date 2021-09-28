Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

According to Bergamasco, he has been waiting for a month now writing several emails but there is no communication from the BFI.

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy
Raffaele Bergamasco, who who joined in 2017, will see his contract officially ending on Wednesday. | TNIE

Trending

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T13:26:31+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 1:26 pm

Indian women’s boxing’s High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco has decided to head back to his home in Italy after spending nearly a month here ‘waiting’ for the national federation to respond to his queries on whether he would be ‘retained’. (Other Sports News)

Bergamasco’s contract officially ends on Wednesday and the 50-year-old, who joined in 2017, told PTI that he is exhausted and stressed after getting no response from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

“I will go home now. I will wait for the BFI to respond to me in the next two weeks on my status before the women’s national championship happens in mid-October. I am very stressed and in a bad situation,” he said.

“If they call me, I will come back on October 15 before the Nationals and if they don’t, then I will decide what to do next. I will send an e-mail like I have been doing,” he added. “I have no bitterness, I just want some communication.”

The BFI had sought a three-month extension for Bergamasco and his men’s team counterpart Santiago Nieva. However, the Italian is not keen on a short-term renewal of his contract. The BFI has said that a decision on further extension would be taken based on the performances in the upcoming World Championships for men (in October) and women (in December).

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Bergamasco would be leaving for his home base Assisi on Thursday. He said only the Sports Authority of India (SAI) got in touch with him after he sent out several e-mails seeking clarity over his status.

“The SAI got back to me and told me that they are waiting for the BFI to take a call and cannot say anything beyond that. I have been in my room at the Indira Gandhi Stadium for the last one month and I think I need to go back to my family,” he said.

The women boxers will reassemble for a full-fledged camp only after the national championships. A federation source told PTI that the BFI will submit a report to SAI on its Tokyo Olympics review by September 30 and a decision on all matters will be taken only after that.

“Once that report goes to SAI, we will be able to communicate,” the source said. Both Bergamasco and Nieva have expressed their desire to continue despite the current uncertainty.

India had its biggest ever boxing team -- five men and four women -- competing at the Olympic Games in July-August. But only Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) could finish on the podium with a bronze medal.

It was India’s first boxing medal at the Games in nine years, but more was expected given the top form the pugilists had shown leading up to the showpiece.

None of the male boxers could make the medal rounds with Satish Kumar (+91kg) being the only one to enter the quarterfinals in Tokyo, earning plaudits for fighting his last-eight bout with 13 stitches on the face.

The source said that BFI, as of now, is sticking to its position, taken after the Olympics, of offering a three months' extension to Nieva and Bergamasco to ensure continuity for the two big events, where the national champions will represent the country. Their contracts were originally meant to end after the Tokyo Games.

BFI president Ajay Singh had backed the boxers as well as the coaching staff in Tokyo, saying that he would not overlook the unparalleled results of the past four years which included two medals for the first time at the men's World Championships and never-seen-before hauls in the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Federation sources had recently hinted that there could be an overhaul of the coaching staff for both men and women as there is ‘dissatisfaction’ with the Tokyo Olympics performance.

Tags

PTI Lovlina Borgohain India Other Sports Boxing Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Rachael Haynes To Miss Remainder Of Series Due To Hamstring Injury

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

UEFA Abandons Disciplinary Case Against Super League Rebels

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL?

IPL 2021: ‘Unable To Win Big Moments Cost RR’, Says All-rounder Chris Morris

Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq Undergoes Emergency Angioplasty

Champions League: Lionel Messi Set To Return For PSG Against Manchester City

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Blames Poor Strike Rate For RR Loss Vs SRH

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Blames Poor Strike Rate For RR Loss Vs SRH

RR Vs SRH, IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma Happy To Rise Vs Royals In Dubai

RR Vs SRH, IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma Happy To Rise Vs Royals In Dubai

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Dent Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Chances With Season's 2nd Win

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Dent Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Chances With Season's 2nd Win

Women's World Chess Championship: India Settle For A Draw With Azerbaijan

Women's World Chess Championship: India Settle For A Draw With Azerbaijan

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Sarath Guttikunda / From every known science and engineering angle, the concept of vacuuming air in the open is not a practical solution.

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Tabeenah Anjum / Unlike Punjab, in Rajasthan the things seem to go on a slower pace and the stalemate in the party's state unit will continue for some time.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Himachal Bypoll: A Litmus Test For CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP's Mission Repeat 2022

Himachal Bypoll: A Litmus Test For CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP's Mission Repeat 2022

Ashwani Sharma / If the BJP faces any anti-incumbency wave during the bypoll, it can overturn the ruling party’s applecart and damage its prospects in the 2022 assembly polls.

Advertisement