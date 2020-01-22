Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament: Nikhat Zareen, Shiva Thapa Sail Into Quarterfinals

January 23, 2020
Nikhat Zareen was declared the winner after local favourite Sevda Asenova forfeited during the opening round of the contest. Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa defeated Pavel Polakovic in the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament.

PTI 22 January 2020
Nikhat Zareen will be aiming to continue with her fine form in the tournament.
Four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) and defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) on Wednesday sailed into the quarterfinals of the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament with resounding victories in their second-round bouts in Sofia, Bulgaria.

(Sports News)

Zareen was declared the winner after local favourite Sevda Asenova forfeited during the opening round of the contest. Asenova was a former gold-medallist at the event, which is into its 71st edition this year.

Former world bronze-medallist Thapa defeated Poland's Pavel Polakovic 5-0 in his last 16 stage clash. He had received an opening round bye.

In other men's competition, Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) and Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) advanced after winning their respective opening bouts.

Singh defeated Poland's Mateusz Polski, while Hussamuddin defeated France's Enzo Grau. Both the results were split 1-4 verdicts.

There was disappointment elsewhere as India endured six opening-round defeats on Tuesday evening.

Among the men, South Asian Games gold-medallist Ankit Khatana (75kg), Asian silver-medallist Deepak Kumar (52kg), Narender (+91kg), and Naveen Kumar (91kg) made early exits.

Nupur (75kg) and Lalita (69kg) were the ones to bow out in the women's draw. Nupur was outpunched 0-5 by France's Davina Michel, while Lalita lost 1-4 to Poland's Karolina Koszewska.

Khatana was beaten 0-5 by the USA's Javier Martinez. Narender also lost by a similar margin to another American -- Richard Torrez Jr.

Deepak went down 1-4 to Spain's Gabriel Escobar. Naveen lost 0-5 to Italy's Abbes Mouhiidine.

More than 30 countries are taking part in the tournament, featuring over 250 boxers.

