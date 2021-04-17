Stewart Cink Breaks 36-hole Record To Earn Five-shot Lead At RBC Heritage

Stewart Cink made history after moving five shots clear in his pursuit of a third RBC Heritage title. (More Sports News)

Two-time champion Cink carded a second successive 63 to set the 36-hole record at Harbour Town on Friday.

Cink sits at 16-under 126, five strokes ahead of Corey Conners – eclipsing the previous best midway score of 129 set by Phil Mickelson (2002) and Jack Nicklaus (1975).

The 47-year-old Cink also became the oldest player to hole the 36-hole lead at the RBC Heritage – his last 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour was at the 2008 Travelers Championship.

The two-time @RBC_Heritage champ is in pursuit of his third plaid jacket.



The best from @StewartCink’s back-to-back 63’s. pic.twitter.com/6jx0MO1kSG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 17, 2021

Cink has catapulted himself to the top of the leaderboard alongside his son and caddie, Reagan.

"He's not just my son caddying, he's a professional caddie doing an excellent job," he said. "He could caddie for any player in the world right now."

Canadian Conners posted a seven-under-par 64 to be outright second, a stroke ahead of Emiliano Grillo (64) heading into the weekend, while overnight leader Cameron Smith (71) fell seven shots behind.

"I think the golfing gods got a few back on me today," Australian Smith said.

Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris shot a four-under-par 67 to be tied for 11th position, nine strokes adrift of Cink.

World number one Dustin Johnson climbed 27th spots following a second-round 67 as he sits 11 shots back.

Defending champion Webb Simpson, meanwhile, is three under at the half-way stage after his 68.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine