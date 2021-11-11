Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Steven Gerrard, Former Liverpool Great, Appointed New Aston Villa Head Coach

Steven Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was fired by Aston Villa last Sunday. Gerrard guided Glasgow Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season.

Steven Gerrard, Former Liverpool Great, Appointed New Aston Villa Head Coach
Steven Gerrard is presented as the new Aston Villa head coach on Thursday. | Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard, Former Liverpool Great, Appointed New Aston Villa Head Coach
2021-11-11T16:06:05+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 4:06 pm

Aston Villa have appointed former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as their new head coach, the English Premier League club announced on Thursday. The 41-year-old replaced Dean Smith, who was sacked last Sunday after five defeats. (More Football News)

Gerrard guided Glasgow Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, finishing the campaign undefeated in the league. Gerrard, who enjoyed a glittering playing career with Liverpool and England, joined Rangers in 2018 following a spell as an Academy Coach at Liverpool.

Aston Villa are at 16th place in the English Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone. Gerrard’s first game in charge will be at home to Brighton on Saturday. Villa finished 11th last season. 

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow said: “Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.

“His subsequent achievement in winning the Scottish Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe. It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.”

Speaking about his new job, Gerrard said, “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach.

"In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

