Steve Smith's 31st Birthday: Cricket Australia Puts Up Video Of Sensational Catches Taken By Former Captain - WATCH

As Steve Smith celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday, Cricket Australia put up a video featuring some of the best catches taken by the former captain.

"Happy birthday Smudge! To celebrate his 31st birthday, have a look back at some of the finest catches @stevesmith49 has taken in his career in Australia," CA wrote in the Twitter post.

Happy birthday Smudge!



To celebrate his 31st birthday, have a look back at some of the finest catches @stevesmith49 has taken in his career in Australia. pic.twitter.com/4x3jegkanv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 2, 2020

Smith, one of the greatest ever batsman, is also known for his unrivaled fielding abilities. In a celebrated career, he has taken some unbelievable catches.

He has so far taken 117 catches in Tests, 67 in ODIs and 21 in T20 internationals.