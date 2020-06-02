June 02, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Steve Smith's 31st Birthday: Cricket Australia Puts Up Video Of Sensational Catches Taken By Former Captain - WATCH

Steve Smith's 31st Birthday: Cricket Australia Puts Up Video Of Sensational Catches Taken By Former Captain - WATCH

To celebrate Steve Smith's 31st birthday, Cricket Australia hand-picked some of the best catches taken by the former captain and shared a video compilation with fans

Outlook Web Bureau 02 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Steve Smith's 31st Birthday: Cricket Australia Puts Up Video Of Sensational Catches Taken By Former Captain - WATCH
Steve Smith completes a stunning catch against New Zealand.
Screengrab: Twitter
Steve Smith's 31st Birthday: Cricket Australia Puts Up Video Of Sensational Catches Taken By Former Captain - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-06-02T17:29:04+0530

As Steve Smith celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday, Cricket Australia put up a video featuring some of the best catches taken by the former captain.

"Happy birthday Smudge! To celebrate his 31st birthday, have a look back at some of the finest catches @stevesmith49 has taken in his career in Australia," CA wrote in the Twitter post.

Smith, one of the greatest ever batsman, is also known for his unrivaled fielding abilities. In a celebrated career, he has taken some unbelievable catches.

He has so far taken 117 catches in Tests, 67 in ODIs and 21 in T20 internationals.

Next Story >>

Barely Touched A Bat During Coronavirus Lockdown: Steve Smith

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Steve Smith Cricket Cricket Video Australia national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos