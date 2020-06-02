As Steve Smith celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday, Cricket Australia put up a video featuring some of the best catches taken by the former captain.
"Happy birthday Smudge! To celebrate his 31st birthday, have a look back at some of the finest catches @stevesmith49 has taken in his career in Australia," CA wrote in the Twitter post.
Happy birthday Smudge!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 2, 2020
To celebrate his 31st birthday, have a look back at some of the finest catches @stevesmith49 has taken in his career in Australia. pic.twitter.com/4x3jegkanv
Smith, one of the greatest ever batsman, is also known for his unrivaled fielding abilities. In a celebrated career, he has taken some unbelievable catches.
He has so far taken 117 catches in Tests, 67 in ODIs and 21 in T20 internationals.
