Stephen Constantine Resigns As India Head Coach After AFC Asian Cup Exit

Stephen Constantine has stepped down as the head coach of India's head coach after the team's shock 0-1 defeat to Bahrain which led to its exit from the showpiece AFC Asian Cup.

The All India Football Federation, in its official Twitter handle, said that the 56-year-old Constantine has resigned.

"Mr. @StephenConstan has announced his resignation as the Head Coach of the Indian National Team. We haven’t received any official communication from him yet but we accept his decision & thank him for his contribution to #Indianfootball: Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF," the tweet said.

His contract was to end on January 31.

Constantine's resignation came after India crashed out of the showpiece Asian Cup under dramatic circumstances at Sharjah on Monday.

India were on the verge of booking its maiden knock-out round berth as the final Group A match was 0-0 till the 90th minute when Bahrain earned a penalty which the West Asian team converted to win the game under dramatic circumstances.

India needed just a draw to qualify for the Round of 16 but the defeat meant that it finished at the bottom of the four-team Group A to crash out of the tournament.

The Anglo-Cypriot coach took over the reins of the team in 2015 for an initial two-year tenure. He was given one-year contract extension twice.

It was his second stint as India coach. He previously served as India coach in 2002-05.

(PTI)