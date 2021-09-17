Sridharan Sharath Becomes Chairman Of BCCI's Junior Selection Committee

Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Sharath was the first cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu and in his 15-year-long domestic career, scored 8700 runs including 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries

BCCI also named Kishan Mohan (North Zone), Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Pathik Patel (West Zone) and Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central) as committee members. | File Photo

2021-09-17T17:08:26+05:30
Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 5:08 pm

Former Tamil Nadu left-hander Sridharan Sharath was on Friday named the chairman of the junior national selection committee just over a week before the commencement of the domestic season with the U-19 tournaments. (MORE CRICKET NEWS)

The four other committee members are former Punjab all-rounder Kishan Mohan (North Zone), Bengal seamer Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Gujarat batsman Pathik Patel (West Zone) and MP medium fast bowler Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central).

"Former Tamil Nadu captain Sharath Sridharan will head the committee," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

That Sharath will head the committee was reported by PTI on August 9.

He was the first cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu and in his 15-year-long domestic career, scored 8700 runs including 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in 139 first-class matches with a highly impressive average of 51.17.

He also played over 100 List A games scoring more than 3000 runs. He has also been a BCCI match referee.

Sharath was always considered an India prospect but his best years coincided with an Indian middle-order that featured Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly.

The five-member committee will be entrusted with the duty of selecting the next batch of India U-19s who will represent the country at the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies next year.

