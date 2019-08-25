﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4: Tom Latham Century Pushes NZ On Course For A Lead

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4: Tom Latham Century Pushes NZ On Course For A Lead

Tom Latham slammed 111 (not out) runs, helping New Zealand to 196/4 at stumps on Day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo's P Sara Oval. Lanka were bowled out for 244 in their first innings.Catch live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4 here

Outlook Web Bureau 25 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4: Tom Latham Century Pushes NZ On Course For A Lead
Tom Latham has reached three figures for the 10th time in Test format,
AP
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4: Tom Latham Century Pushes NZ On Course For A Lead
outlookindia.com
2019-08-25T10:06:11+0530

A superb unbeaten century from Tom Latham pushed New Zealand on course for a lead after Dhananjaya de Silva rescued Sri Lanka with a ton on Day 3 of the second Test in Colombo's P Sara Oval. De Silva slammed 109-runs and had luck on his side, Sri Lanka up to 244 all out. Tim Southee (4-63) and Trent Boult (3-75) did a lot of damage to Lanka's batting order but Dhananjaya held up the tourists, who were only able to bowl 66 overs in the first two days due to rain as they attempt to salvage a 1-1 draw. Latham then reached three figures for the 10th time in the Test format, after reaching 111 (not out) on a pitch which offered plenty, when New Zealand closed on 196-4 - trailing by 48 runs with six wickets remaining. Get here the latest updates and live cricket score of the second Test (Day 4) of this series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in P Sara Oval.

(SCORECARD | DAY 3 REPORT | CRICKET NEWS)

The match has been currently delayed by rain.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket New Zealand national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports
Next Story : PM Modi Meets Bahraini Crown Prince, Conferred 'The King Hamad Order Of The Renaissance'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters