A superb unbeaten century from Tom Latham pushed New Zealand on course for a lead after Dhananjaya de Silva rescued Sri Lanka with a ton on Day 3 of the second Test in Colombo's P Sara Oval. De Silva slammed 109-runs and had luck on his side, Sri Lanka up to 244 all out. Tim Southee (4-63) and Trent Boult (3-75) did a lot of damage to Lanka's batting order but Dhananjaya held up the tourists, who were only able to bowl 66 overs in the first two days due to rain as they attempt to salvage a 1-1 draw. Latham then reached three figures for the 10th time in the Test format, after reaching 111 (not out) on a pitch which offered plenty, when New Zealand closed on 196-4 - trailing by 48 runs with six wickets remaining. Get here the latest updates and live cricket score of the second Test (Day 4) of this series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in P Sara Oval.

The match has been currently delayed by rain.