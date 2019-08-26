Colin de Grandhomme and BJ Watling played contrasting knocks on another rain-affected day in Colombo to give New Zealand a fighting chance of drawing the Test series against Sri Lanka. The Black Caps were unable to set about trying to build a healthy lead when the morning session on Day 4 was washed out at the P Sara Stadium, Colombo. Tom Latham fell for 154 after he and Watling took the tourists beyond Sri Lanka's 244 all out before De Grandhomme made up for the lost time by smashing an unbeaten 83 from only 75 balls. The all-rounder struck five sixes and as many fours as the Sri Lanka bowlers toiled. Get live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka Vs India, 2nd Test, Day 5 here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)
Riding on centuries from Tom Latham, BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme's 77-ball 83, New Zealand declared their first innings (431/6) with a lead of 187. Catch live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 5 at Colombo here
