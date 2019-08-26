﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 5, Colombo: NZ Declare With 187-Run Lead

Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 5, Colombo: NZ Declare With 187-Run Lead

Riding on centuries from Tom Latham, BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme's 77-ball 83, New Zealand declared their first innings (431/6) with a lead of 187. Catch live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 5 at Colombo here

Outlook Web Bureau 26 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 5, Colombo: NZ Declare With 187-Run Lead
Colin de Grandhomme's 77-ball 83 was studded with five fours and as many sixes.
AP
Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 5, Colombo: NZ Declare With 187-Run Lead
outlookindia.com
2019-08-26T10:59:34+0530

Colin de Grandhomme and BJ Watling played contrasting knocks on another rain-affected day in Colombo to give New Zealand a fighting chance of drawing the Test series against Sri Lanka. The Black Caps were unable to set about trying to build a healthy lead when the morning session on Day 4 was washed out at the P Sara Stadium, Colombo. Tom Latham fell for 154 after he and Watling took the tourists beyond Sri Lanka's 244 all out before De Grandhomme made up for the lost time by smashing an unbeaten 83 from only 75 balls. The all-rounder struck five sixes and as many fours as the Sri Lanka bowlers toiled. Get live updates and live cricket score of Sri Lanka Vs India, 2nd Test, Day 5 here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Colin de Grandhomme BJ Watling Tom Latham Colombo New Zealand national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka 2019 Cricket Sports
Next Story : The Ashes 2019, Leeds Test: Ben Stokes' Innings Fuelled By 'Knock-Off' Nando's And Chocolate Bars
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters