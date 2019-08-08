South African Colin Ackermann Claims New T20 World Record, Registers Best Bowling Figures – WATCH

South African bowler Colin Ackermann went on an onslaught in an English county match, registering a new Twenty20 world record. The spinner's 7/18 is the best bowling figures in T20 history. Playing for Leicestershire, Ackermann dismissed Birmingham's Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes and Jeetan Patel.

The 28-year-old took six of his seven wickets in two overs itself with his side winning by 55-runs against Birmingham.

Malaysia's Arul Suppiah held the previous world record, when he notched 6-5 for Somerset Vs Glamorgan in 2011.

Colin Ackermann takes 7/18 - the best bowling figures in T20 history



"It hasn't really sunk in. I'm sure I'll remember this game for a long time," the Leicestershire captain said after the visitors, chasing 190 to win, were dismissed for 134.

"I think it's the first time it's really turned at Grace Road. I tried to use my height and get a bit of bounce.

"I wanted to get the batters to hit into the bigger side of the field and mixed up my pace." He added: "Never in a million years (did he think he would set a world record). I'm a batting all-rounder."

