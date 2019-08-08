﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  South African Colin Ackermann Claims New T20 World Record, Registers Best Bowling Figures – WATCH

South African Colin Ackermann Claims New T20 World Record, Registers Best Bowling Figures – WATCH

Representing Leicestershire in the T20 Blast, South Africa's Colin Ackermann was on fire, dismissing Birmingham's seven players for 18 runs, to claim best bowling figures of T20 cricket. Malaysia's Arul Suppiah held the previous world record.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
South African Colin Ackermann Claims New T20 World Record, Registers Best Bowling Figures – WATCH
The 28-year-old took six of his seven wickets in two overs itself with his side winning by 55-runs against Birmingham.
Twitter
South African Colin Ackermann Claims New T20 World Record, Registers Best Bowling Figures – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-08-08T12:08:18+0530

South African bowler Colin Ackermann went on an onslaught in an English county match, registering a new Twenty20 world record. The spinner's 7/18 is the best bowling figures in T20 history. Playing for Leicestershire, Ackermann dismissed Birmingham's Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes and Jeetan Patel. 

The 28-year-old took six of his seven wickets in two overs itself with his side winning by 55-runs against Birmingham.

Malaysia's Arul Suppiah held the previous world record, when he notched 6-5 for Somerset Vs Glamorgan in 2011.

"It hasn't really sunk in. I'm sure I'll remember this game for a long time," the Leicestershire captain said after the visitors, chasing 190 to win, were dismissed for 134.

ALSO READ: Suspended By ICC, Zimbabwe Set To Play In Tri-Nations T20I Cricket Tournament With Bangladesh, Afghanistan

"I think it's the first time it's really turned at Grace Road. I tried to use my height and get a bit of bounce.

"I wanted to get the batters to hit into the bigger side of the field and mixed up my pace." He added: "Never in a million years (did he think he would set a world record). I'm a batting all-rounder."

(PTI Inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Cricket Sports
Next Story : PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation In Special Broadcast At 4pm
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters