Suspended By ICC, Zimbabwe Set To Play In Tri-Nations T20I Cricket Tournament With Bangladesh, Afghanistan

Zimbabwe Cricket was sanctioned a suspension by ICC in July 2019 as it failed to keep the sport free from government interference. According to reports, the war-torn country requested to be included in the tournament to face Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
Zimbabwe are currently serving an ICC suspension.
Bangladesh are set to host Zimbabwe for a tri-nations T20I tournament in September 2019, although the African country has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Afghanistan are the third team in the competition, scheduled for September 13-24.

Zimbabwe Cricket received was sanctioned a suspension in July 2019 as it failed to keep the sport free from government interference. 

"We have been informed by the concerned officials that there is no bar on Zimbabwe playing in bilateral matches.cThey are only suspended from ICC events. This is why we included them in the series," BCB spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP.

ALSO READ: ICC Suspends Zimbabwe From International Cricket

Bangladesh were supposed to play a bilateral series Vs Afghanistan, but officials have said that Zimbabwe requested to be included in the tournament.

Before the tournament, Afghanistan will play its maiden Test match Vs Bangladesh in Chittagong from September 5-9.

Fixtures:

Aug 30: Afghanistan arrive in Bangladesh

Sept 1-2: Two-day practice match between Afghanistan XI and BCB XI in Chittagong Sept 5-9: First and only Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Chittagong Sept 8: Zimbabwe arrive in Bangladesh

Sept 11: T20 practice match between Zimbabwe XI and BCB XI in Fatullah

Sept 13: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in Dhaka

Sept 14: Afghanistan v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in Dhaka

Sept 15: Bangladesh v Afghanistan tri-nation T20I in Dhaka

Sept 18: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in Chittagong

Sept 20: Afghanistan v Zimbabwe tri-nation T20I in Chittagong

Sept 21: Bangladesh v Afghanistan tri-nation T20I in Chittagong

Sept 24: Final of tri-nation T20I in Dhaka

(PTI Inputs)

