July 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Sourav Ganguly's Childhood Coach, Ashok Mustafi, Dies Following Cardiac Arrest

Sourav Ganguly's Childhood Coach, Ashok Mustafi, Dies Following Cardiac Arrest

Ashok Mustafi was the coach of famous Dukhiram Cricket Coaching Centre which produces more than a dozen of Ranji cricketers including Sourav Ganguly

PTI 30 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sourav Ganguly's Childhood Coach, Ashok Mustafi, Dies Following Cardiac Arrest
Ashok Mustafi
Courtesy: Twitter
Sourav Ganguly's Childhood Coach, Ashok Mustafi, Dies Following Cardiac Arrest
outlookindia.com
2020-07-30T16:43:43+0530

Veteran Maidan coach Ashok Mustafi, who also trained former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly during his formative years, died after a prolonged illness on Thursday morning. (More Cricket News)

He was 86. He is survived by a daughter, based in London.

"He was suffering from heart-related ailments and was admitted to a hospital in April. Early this morning he suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last," a family source told PTI.

He was the coach of famous Dukhiram Cricket Coaching Centre which came into being under the Aryan Club galleries -- once considered the nursery of Bengal cricket having produced more than a dozen of Ranji cricketers including Ganguly.

Ganguly's father had put him under Mustafi in his formative years as he took his early cricketing lessons along with his friend Sanjay Das.

Last month Mustafi's condition had deteriorated and Ganguly along with his close friend Sanjay made all the arrangements for his treatment.

In 1992, Mustafi joined Howrah Union before associating himself with a coaching centre near his residence in Saltlake.

Next Story >>

Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy - Shares First Picture

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sourav Ganguly Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos