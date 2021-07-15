SL Vs IND: Kusal Perera Ruled Out Of India Series Due To Injury - Report

July 15, 2021
Kusal Perera was the captain but since the central contract dispute between players and the cricket board, Dasun Shanaka has been appointed captain at his expense

PTI 15 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:28 pm
Kusal Perera was one of Sri Lanka's three half-centurions in the ODI series against England.
AP Photo
Former captain and Sri Lankan batting's mainstay Kusal Perera will be missing the six-match series against India starting July 18 due to an unspecified injury. (More Cricket News)

Perera was the captain of the Sri Lankan team in England but since the central contract dispute between players and cricket board, Dasun Shanaka has been appointed captain at his expense.

"Kusal Perera is almost certain to be out of Sri Lanka's series against India, after picking up a shoulder injury. The team has not divulged the exact nature of the injury, nor withdrawn him officially, but a team doctor says he's likely to be out for six weeks," ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Perera was one of Sri Lanka's three half-centurions in the ODI series against England.

The 30-year-old Perera has scored 3071 runs in 107 ODIs along with 1347 runs in 50 T20 Internationals.

England Vs India: No Strict Bubble For Test Series, Says ECB Chief Executive

PTI Kusal Perera Dasun Shanaka Cricket India vs Sri Lanka Sports

