SL Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2: England On Verge Of First Innings Lead

After off-spinner Dom Bess’ career best figures of 5/30 against Sri Lanka, it was England skipper Joe Root’s turn to press home the advantage for his team. England had bundled out Sri Lanka for 135 and Root along with Jonny Bairstow finished the day on 127/2, trailing by just eight runs.

Root reached his half-century off 94 balls and was unbeaten on 66 with five fours, while Bairstow was unbeaten on 47. The duo had put up 110 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand. Root and Bairstow came together after left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya removed openers Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley to reduce the visitors to 2-17 inside the first nine overs.

Both batsmen grew in confidence and neutralized the three-pronged spin attack of Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dilruwan Perera through sweep shots and maintained a healthy run rate of 3.4 runs an over to raise the century stand. Follow the live score and updates of the first Test, Day 2 here:

