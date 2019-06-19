Cricket Records Keep Tumbling! Mali Women Six All Out Vs Rwanda In T20I Tie

Well, recently we have seen many national and international cricket records being broken, due to the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Now, we have Mali women, who were bowled out for six runs in a T20I fixture against Rwanda. It is a new world record of the lowest innings total. The match was a Kwibuka Women's Twenty20 Tournament clash on June 18.

The previous record for the lowest women's T20 International team total was 14 runs. China had achieved that against UAE in January 2019 during the Women's T20 Smash. UAE's win (189 runs) is the biggest one in terms of runs in women's T20 International!

(Source: Supplied)

The African outfit batted for nine overs. In those overs, they registered six. Meanwhile, five of those runs were scored via extras. The team received two byes, two leg byes and one wide.

Opener Mariam Samake scored a single, while nine players were dismissed without scoring any runs. Meanwhile, Sirantou Kagnassy was not out, for zero runs. Rwanda finished off chase in just four balls, and won the clash by 10 wickets.

This is also a record for the biggest victory margin, in regard to remaining balls (116).