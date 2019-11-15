Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  'Shortest Man On The Field Stood Tall' Seiminlen Doungel Scores For India In 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Vs Afghanistan – WATCH

'Shortest Man On The Field Stood Tall' Seiminlen Doungel Scores For India In 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Vs Afghanistan – WATCH

Seiminlen Doungel scored in the dying embers of the injury-time, with a header via a corner kick, to equalise for India against Afghanistan in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Outlook Web Bureau 15 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Shortest Man On The Field Stood Tall' Seiminlen Doungel Scores For India In 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Vs Afghanistan – WATCH
Seiminlen Doungel is currently in good form, which has been reflected in his domestic season too for FC Goa.
AIFF
'Shortest Man On The Field Stood Tall' Seiminlen Doungel Scores For India In 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Vs Afghanistan – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-11-15T13:58:03+0530

Seiminlen Doungel scored an injury-time equaliser to rescue a point for India against Afghanistan in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, at the Central Republican Stadium (Tajikistan), on November 14.

(REPORT | HIGHLIGHTS | FOOTBALL NEWS)

The FC Goa man is currently in good form, which has been reflected in his domestic season too. He has already scored a goal for the Indian Super League side in three appearances. The attacker came in towards the end of the second half, instead of Pritam Kotal.

The 25-year-old's impact was instant, with him testing the Afghan defence with his dribbling and movement.

He scored his first senior international foal in dying stages of the match (90+3'), via a Brandon Fernandes corner kick. Doungel outjumped all his markers and headed the ball into the far post for his side's crucial equaliser.

The result meant that the Blue Tigers are still winless in their qualifying campaign so far. So India remains at fourth position in Group E with three points from matches. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are third with four points.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Football Sports
Next Story : World Para-Games: Sharad Kumar Grabs Silver, Mariyappan Thangavelu Claims Bronze
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement