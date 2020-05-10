'She Is The Special One', Boxing Legend Mary Kom Wishes On Mother's Day 2020

Boxing great MC Mary Kom hailed the indomitable spirits of mothers who have sacrificed their wishes to fulfill the dreams of their children. The six-time world champion, herself a mother, said that her mother has always accepted her the way she is and supported her without any conditions in all good and bad times. (More Sports News)

"You patiently stood against your choices and wishes to fulfill mine. I love you and thank you mum. You are the best mother in the world," the 37-year-old said about her mother.

Mary Kom with her children and husband. Image Credit: Facebook

Paying respect to "all the wonderful mothers," the Member of Parliament wishes them to "stay healthy and strong because the world needs you."

Regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Mary Kom beat insurmountable odds to become the best in her field. And the legend knows the sacrifices her mother Mangte Akham Kom, a poor tenant farmer, made for her sake.

Mary Kom with her children. Image Credit: Facebook

The Olympic medalist proudly said, “You are the best mother in the world”.