On Mother's Day 2020, Yuvraj Singh And Mum Shabnam Exchange Passionate Feelings For Each Other

In a special message on Mother's Day, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh paid heartfelt tribute to his mother Shabnam for giving him not one life, but two. (More Cricket News)

Besides being one of India's greatest match-winners, cancer survivor Yuvraj is also a symbol of hope. And the former India cricketer thanked his mother for helping him through the journey.

"I believe that my mother has given me birth twice -- first, obviously when I was born and second, when I went through cancer. She never showed any emotion. She was always strong for me, and she really helped me through my journey," Yuvi said.

For many, he was the next big thing in the Indian cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, and the southpaw almost fulfilled that promise, helping India win two World Cups.

Also wishing all the mothers, the 38-year-old said that "you [are] maybe ten, twenty, thirty or forty, it doesn't matter... mothers always love and protect [their sons and daughters] unconditionally. I think it's a great day [Mother's Day] to show your love for them. You are always a newborn to them."

A fighter on and off the field, Yuvraj starred with both bat and ball in India's triumphant 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2007 ICC World T20 campaigns, winning many individual battles.

But the southpaw fought his biggest battle in a dark world, where life itself exists at the mercy of unknown forces. Then there's courage and love.

In 2011, he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left lung and returned to action to make the Indian squad for the 2012 T20 World Cup.

"She always shows unconditional love and I am sure all the mothers around the world are doing that to protect their children," Yuvraj continued, asking his fans not to "take them [mothers] for granted."

Shabnam, meanwhile, said her three children make her feel really special and admitted that she's glad that "Yuvi saying no matter how old your child is, you always treat him like a child."

"Yuvi, I recording that because every time I say that you say, "I am not a child." So, we have something nice to hear," she reminded his eldest son.

Talking about the family's Mother's Day plan, she revealed that her daughter-in-law Hazel Keech will cook for her.

"Today, being Mother's Day, Hazel's (Yuvraj's wife) going to be cooking for me. It's really special for me. I don't know what Zoraver and Yuvraj are upto, but I'm sure it's going to be really nice. Happy Mother's Day".