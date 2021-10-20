Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan (3/28) and Mustafizur Rahman (4/36) helped Bangladesh score a 26-run win against T20 World Cup hosts Oman.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Bangladesh players celebrate their win over Oman in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter on Tuesday. | AP

Trending

Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive In ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T00:37:18+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 12:37 am

Bangladesh kept their hopes of advancing to Super 12s stage alive with a nervy 26-run win over co-hosts Oman in their Group B match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Al Amerat on Tuesday.

(SCORECARD | HIGHLIGHTS PNG vs SCO | NEWS

Opener Mohammad Naim struck a fine half-century to help Bangladesh set a 154-run target before bowlers led by star pacer Mustafizur Rahman (4/36) restricted Oman to 127/9.

Both Oman and Bangladesh now have one win each, and will be vying for the only remaining spot to qualify for the Super 12 stage. Scotland, who beat Papua New Guinea earlier in the day, have already qualified from the group.

While Oman will take on Scotland, Bangladesh next play Papua New Guinea. Chasing a challenging target, Ludhiana-born Jatinder Singh (40 off 33) provided a solid start for Oman alongside Kashyap Prajapati (21) but the other batters struggled.

Like Oman, Bangladesh were also guilty of dropping catches. But under tremendous pressure, they held their nerves and thanks to some astute captaincy by skipper Mahmudullah and the spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan they were able to make a strong comeback.

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets. Oman needed 54 runs in the last five overs. But with the boundaries drying up and the required run rate continuously increasing, Oman batters became desperate and went for the big shots, losing their wickets in the process.

Shakib, who starred with the bat also pitched in with the ball, ending with impressive figures of 3/28 while Mahedi Hassan (1/14) and Mohammad Saifuddin (1/16) took a wicket each. Opting to bat in a must game win, Bangladesh, who lost their tournament opener to Scotland, struggled to 29 for the loss of two wickets in the Powerplay.

With their backs up against the wall, Naim, who hit 64 of 51 deliveries, and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (42 off 29) shared an 81-run stand to give their side the much-needed momentum. Dropped catches and sloppy fielding only added to the two batters' increasing confidence.

While Fayyaz Butt, who played U-19 cricket for Pakistan, pulled off a stunning catch of his bowling to get rid of Mahedi Hasan for a duck, Oman were guilty of dropping as many as three catches. Naim, playing his first game of the tournament, hit four maximums and three boundaries while Shakib's innings was studded with six fours.

However, a brilliant piece of fielding that saw Aqib Ilyas effect Shakib's run out that saw the spring return in Oman's step. The co-hosts seized the momentum, snaring six wickets while giving away 41 runs in the last five overs.

Pacers Fayyaz Butt (3/30), Kaleemullah (2/30) and Bilal Khan (3/18) shared eight wickets while left-arm spinner Zeeshan Maqsood (1/17) accounted for one.

Tags

PTI Shakib Al Hasan Mustafizur Rahman UAE Bangladesh national cricket team Oman national cricket team T20 World Cup Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AFG vs WI, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To See Live Action

AFG vs WI, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To See Live Action

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

Former India Cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath Awarded MCC Life Membership

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Makes Winning Return; Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma advance

PNG Vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Richie Berrington, Josh Davey Take Scotland Closer To Super-12

Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live

Live Streaming Of NAM vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Where To Watch Live

Students For A Free Tibet Demand Boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympic Games

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell Warns Against Doubting ‘Out-Of-Form’ David Warner

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Glenn Maxwell Warns Against Doubting ‘Out-Of-Form’ David Warner

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

Live Streaming of IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live Cricket

BAN vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive - Highlights

BAN vs OMN, T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Keep Bangladesh Alive - Highlights

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars

2022 Australian Open: No Covid-19 Vaccination, No Visa For Overseas Tennis Stars

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 22 Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Imran Khan At Loggerheads With Army Over New Spy Chief, Opposition Comes Together To Oust Pak PM

Seema Guha / The opposition stands convinced as it plans to come together to oust Khan. There is much churning going on in political circles in Pakistan as the opposition scents a possible victory.

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

Loved MS Dhoni's Calmness, He Was Always A Mentor: KL Rahul

PTI / MS Dhoni will be the mentor of the Indian cricket team at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman.

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Lakhimpur Kheri: A Springboard For Priyanka Gandhi In UP?

Vikas Pathak / Priyanka Gandhi has emerged more visible in the wake of Lakhimpur Kheri than any other opposition politician in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement