Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
OMA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Bangladesh?

Follow live cricket scores of Oman vs Bangladesh here. BAN lost their T20 World Cup 2021 opener vs Scotland while Oman beat Papua New Guinea.

Bangladesh face a must-win game versus Oman in Muscat today. Follow live cricket scores of T20 World Cup 2021 match between OMA vs BAN here. | AP

2021-10-19T18:37:35+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 6:37 pm

Favourites in group B, the Bangladesh national cricket team must be back to winning ways if they have to make the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. The defeat against Scotland hurt Bangladesh and the Tigers need to believe in their abilities in limited-overs cricket to get past Oman in Muscat tonight and brace up for more serious challenges in the tournament ahead. Oman will be no cakewalk for Mahmudullah's Bangladesh. The T20 World Cup co-hosts battered Papua New Guinea in their opening game and now have the advantage of a solid run-rate too. There is no dearth of experience in Team Bangladesh. In Shakib Al Hasan, they have one of top all-rounders of the world and the entire squad has been playing a lot of cricket. So, there should not be any complaint of rustiness. Tighter death bowling will be key for Bangladesh and Oman will surely feel the heat tonight. The hosts have to plug the fielding lapses in order to see Bangladesh in the eye. Follow live cricket scores of OMA vs BAN here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | PNG vs SCO)

