OMA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Win Or Bust For Bangladesh?

Favourites in group B, the Bangladesh national cricket team must be back to winning ways if they have to make the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. The defeat against Scotland hurt Bangladesh and the Tigers need to believe in their abilities in limited-overs cricket to get past Oman in Muscat tonight and brace up for more serious challenges in the tournament ahead. Oman will be no cakewalk for Mahmudullah's Bangladesh. The T20 World Cup co-hosts battered Papua New Guinea in their opening game and now have the advantage of a solid run-rate too. There is no dearth of experience in Team Bangladesh. In Shakib Al Hasan, they have one of top all-rounders of the world and the entire squad has been playing a lot of cricket. So, there should not be any complaint of rustiness. Tighter death bowling will be key for Bangladesh and Oman will surely feel the heat tonight. The hosts have to plug the fielding lapses in order to see Bangladesh in the eye. Follow live cricket scores of OMA vs BAN here.



