January 27, 2021
Corona
Shai Hope And Brother Kyle Test Positive For COVID-19

Shai Hope has represented West Indies in 34 Tests, 78 ODIs and 13 T20Is while Kyle has featured in five Tests and seven ODIs

PTI 27 January 2021
Shai Hope
File Photo
2021-01-27T15:46:35+05:30

West Indies opener Shai Hope and his brother Kyle have been ruled out of the Barbados squad ahead of the Regional Super50 Cup after testing positive for COVID-19. (More Cricket News)

"The Hope brothers, Shai and Kyle, have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Cricket West Indies (CWI) CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua, February 7 to 27," the Barbados Cricket Association said in a statement.

"Shai and Kyle Hope will be placed in isolation in accordance with Government of Barbados protocols," it added.

The players had undergone testing on Sunday, ahead of the tournament scheduled to begin next week in Antigua.

Wicketkeeper Tevyn Walcott and top-order batsman Zachary McCaskie have been named as replacements for the duo in the 15-man squad.

Shai has represented West Indies in 34 Tests, 78 ODIs and 13 T20Is while Kyle has featured in five Tests and seven ODIs.

