May 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Shahid Afridi Ruled Out Of Pakistan Super League-6 Due To Back Injury

Shahid Afridi Ruled Out Of Pakistan Super League-6 Due To Back Injury

The PSL 6 was suspended on March 4 in Karachi after just 14 matches due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among players and officials.

PTI 24 May 2021, Last Updated at 11:03 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Shahid Afridi Ruled Out Of Pakistan Super League-6 Due To Back Injury
Shahid Afridi experienced pain in his lower back during training and has been prescribed a period of complete rest.
File Photo
Shahid Afridi Ruled Out Of Pakistan Super League-6 Due To Back Injury
outlookindia.com
2021-05-24T23:03:21+05:30

Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League due to a back injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan’s premier domestic Twenty20 league will resume in Abu Dhabi next month after it was postponed in March with 20 games to go when several players and support staff among the six franchises tested positive for COVID-19.

Afridi represented Multan Sultans in four of its five league games at Karachi, scoring just three runs in two innings and picking up two wickets from 15 overs.

Afridi experienced pain in his lower back during training in Karachi. He was examined by a doctor, who prescribed a period of complete rest.

"Unfortunately, I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans,” Afridi said in a statement.

"I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy.”

Multan has won just one of its five league games and is fifth in the points table.

The PCB is yet to announce the schedule for the remaining 20 PSL games, but the tournament is expected to be completed before the Pakistan team departs for England on June 23.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mumbai Head Coach: Wasim Jaffer, Amol Muzumdar, Sairaj Bahutule In Fray

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Shahid Afridi Karachi Pakistan Super League (PSL) PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos