Serie A Title Looks 'A Little Bit Far' For Lazio: Simone Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi admitted the Serie A title was "a little bit far" for Lazio after their loss to Atalanta on Wednesday.

Lazio gave up a two-goal lead as their 21-game unbeaten league run came to an end with a 3-2 loss in Bergamo.

The loss dealt a huge blow to Lazio's chances of winning a first league title since 2000 as they were left four points behind leaders Juventus.

Inzaghi accepted winning Serie A looked difficult, but the Lazio head coach is not giving up on his team's chances.

"This is what the table says," he told a news conference.

"[The title] is now a little bit far, but we have 11 games, 33 points and we have to win again.

"Saturday will be a tough match against Fiorentina but we will prepare it at our best."

A Marten de Roon own goal and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's strike inside 11 minutes had Lazio in control.

Robin Gosens reduced the deficit for Atalanta before goals from Ruslan Malinovskiy and Jose Luis Palomino saw the fourth-placed hosts to their win.