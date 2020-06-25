Serie A Title Looks 'A Little Bit Far' For Lazio: Simone Inzaghi

Simone Inzaghi admitted the Serie A title was "a little bit far" for Lazio after their loss to Atalanta on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News
Lazio gave up a two-goal lead as their 21-game unbeaten league run came to an end with a 3-2 loss in Bergamo.
The loss dealt a huge blow to Lazio's chances of winning a first league title since 2000 as they were left four points behind leaders Juventus.
Inzaghi accepted winning Serie A looked difficult, but the Lazio head coach is not giving up on his team's chances.
"This is what the table says," he told a news conference.
"[The title] is now a little bit far, but we have 11 games, 33 points and we have to win again.
FT | #AtalantaLazio 3-2— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) June 24, 2020
Triplice fischio al Gewiss Stadium #CMonEagles pic.twitter.com/5GzW70BMyL
"Saturday will be a tough match against Fiorentina but we will prepare it at our best."
A Marten de Roon own goal and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's strike inside 11 minutes had Lazio in control.
Robin Gosens reduced the deficit for Atalanta before goals from Ruslan Malinovskiy and Jose Luis Palomino saw the fourth-placed hosts to their win.
Watford 1-1 Leicester City: Late Craig Dawson, Ben Chilwell Stunners See Premier League Spoils Shared
CollPoll Helps Top Indian Universities Become Contact Less, Safe Campuses
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Either Govt Is Hiding Something Or There Is Policy Vacuum On China Issue: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh