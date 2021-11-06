Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Serie A: Szymon Zurkowski Shines As Empoli Draw With Genoa 2-2

Empoli leaped to the eighth position while Genoa moved one spot above the drop zone.

Serie A: Szymon Zurkowski Shines As Empoli Draw With Genoa 2-2
Empoli players celebrating after defeating Genoa in the Serie A match. | Twitter @EmpoliCalcio

Serie A: Szymon Zurkowski Shines As Empoli Draw With Genoa 2-2
2021-11-06T12:30:04+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 12:30 pm

Substitute Szymon Zurkowski set up one goal then scored another for Empoli in a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Genoa in Serie A. (More Football News)

Flavio Bianchi equalized for Genoa in the 89th, perhaps saving the job of Genoa coach Davide Ballardini.

Empoli moved up to eighth while Genoa — which has only one win in 12 matches — moved one spot above the drop zone.

Zurkowski first set up Federico Di Francesco in the center of the 18-yard box then scored from 25 yards over a 10-minute stretch in the second half.

Domenico Criscito had put Genoa ahead with a first-half penalty. The former Italy international has converted 15 of 17 penalties in Serie A, including his last seven.

Associated Press (AP) Rome Football Serie A Sports Genoa Sports
