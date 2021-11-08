Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Serie A: Milan Derby Ends In Draw 1-1

AC Milan remained level on points at the top of the Italian league with Napoli, which drew 1-1 against Hellas Verona earlier. Inter Milan was third, seven points below the top two.

AC Milan's Ante Rebic, center, with teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy on November 7. | AP

2021-11-08T12:06:37+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 12:06 pm

Inter Milan was the more disappointing side after the Milan derby match ended in a 1-1 draw, despite AC Milan being the team that missed out on taking the outright lead of Serie A at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy on Sunday.  (More Football News)

Former Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoglu converted a penalty for Inter in the 11th minute and celebrated fiercely against the club he left in June on a free transfer after four years.

Milan leveled thanks to an own-goal by defender Stefan de Vrij shortly after, and Inter also had a penalty saved in a high-tempo first half.

"For us the glass is half empty,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “We missed so many chances and a penalty, and we deserved more.

"But we faced a great team that is top because it deserves to be. And we’re continuing to improve ... Milan and Napoli are going at an incredible rate but there are many games left and there’s time and space.”

Stefano Pioli’s Milan remained level on points at the top of the Italian league with Napoli, which drew 1-1 against Hellas Verona earlier. Inter was third, seven points below the top two.

"The glass is half full,” Pioli said. “It’s clear that you always play to win, especially when it’s a derby match.

"We suffered a bit in the first 20 minutes of the second half but then we got back on top again. On the whole, I’m happy because we played well against very strong opponents.”

Milan was looking to make a statement of intent — by moving 10 points clear of defending champion Inter — but had a number of players out injured and Theo Hernández suspended. And it got off to the worst possible start as Franck Kessié tangled with Çalhanoglu to concede a penalty.

Çalhanoglu fired the spot kick straight down the middle and then ran to the nearby corner to celebrate in front of the Milan ultras. After getting loudly jeered by fans, he put his hands up to his ears.

Inter’s lead lasted just six minutes before De Vrij headed Sandro Tonali’s free kick into his own net. Fikayo Tomori celebrated as if he had scored and the stadium announcer gave out the player's name but it was eventually awarded as an own-goal.

Inter was given a second penalty in the 27th after a bad mistake from Fodé Ballo-Touré saw him bring down Matteo Darmian. This time Lautaro Martínez stepped up but Ciprian Tataru?anu managed to save his spot kick.

Ballo-Touré made up for his mistake in the final minute of the half, clearing off the line from an unmarked Nicolò Barella.

Inter had the better opportunities in the first half and so it continued after the break, although Zlatan Ibrahimovic almost won the match for Milan. The 40-year-old Swede had done little all game before curling the ball just past the top far corner and he also had a fierce free kick parried by Samir Handanovic.

Milan almost snatched all three points right at the death but Alexis Saelemaekers' shot from distance cannoned off the left post and Kessié fired the rebound just past the right post.

Verona ended the match in Naples with nine men after substitutes Daniel Bessa and Nikola Kalinic were sent off in separate incidents late on.

Giovanni Simeone had scored his seventh goal in four matches to give Verona an early lead but that only lasted five minutes before Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s equalizer.

Napoli hit the woodwork twice through Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens.

Mertens' attempt came shortly after Bessa was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in eight minutes. Kalinic followed his teammate in stoppage time after also receiving two quick yellows.

Roma’s misery continued as José Mourinho’s side lost 3-2 at Venezia to leave it with just one win in its last seven matches in all competitions.

It was the first time Venezia had scored two goals in a match in its return to Serie A and lifted it three points above the drop zone.

Roma slipped to sixth after Lazio comfortably beat relegation-threatened Salernitana 3-0.

Bologna is just a point below Roma — and level with Juventus and Fiorentina — after winning 2-1 at Sampdoria. Udinese beat Sassuolo 3-2.

