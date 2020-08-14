August 14, 2020
Sam Curran Reveals He Gets Goosebumps Playing Alongside England Pacer James Anderson

James Anderson is currenly on 592 wickets in Test cricket

14 August 2020
James Anderson bowls a delivery past Babar Azam during the first day of the second cricket Test match between England and Pakistan, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
2020-08-14T12:19:51+05:30

England all-rounder Sam Curran says he gets goosebumps while playing alongside James Anderson, who is just eight shy of becoming world's first fast bowler to touch the 600-wicket milestone in Test cricket.

Anderson took his tally to 592 when he sent back Pakistan opener Shan Masood and skipper Azhar Ali on the opening day of the second Test.

After his below par show in the series-opener, where he could grab only one wicket in the entire match, the speculations were rife that 38-year-old Anderosn may contemplate retirement.

Curran, backing his senior, said that Anderson has "proved everyone wrong" and he could well touch the 600-wicket mark in the ongoing second Test at Ageas Bowl.

"I was pretty surprised there were people talking about that. His numbers and wickets sum him up," Curran was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Anderson is appearing in his 155th Test.

"He is obviously England's best bowler and leading wicket-taker. He is such a world-class bowler. It is pretty amazing to just try to and keep learning from him.
It could even be this game he gets 600, who knows."

Curran came into the match at the expense of Jofra Archer. He contributed in England taking the first honours by grabbing Pakistan opener Abid Ali, who scored a fighting 60 off 111 balls.

"To finish the day 126-5 is great for us. It was a great comeback. Everyone bowled really well. Babar is their big player so we will try to get him. We will try to take advantage of the first hour and get some big runs."

