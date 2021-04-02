Sachin Tendulkar Hospitalised Six Days After Testing Positive For Covid

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was hospitalised on Friday six days after he tested positive for COVID-19. (More Cricket News)



Terming it as a precautionary measure, the 47-year-old took to twitter to announce the development.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," Tendulkar wrote.

Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ win. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021



As the cases surged in Mumbai and Maharashtra, Tendulkar had tested positive for the infection on March 27 and was in home isolation ever since.



The batting great, who was part of India's historic World Cup win in 2011, also wished his teammates on the 10th anniversary of the victory.



Besides Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, his elder brother Yusuf and S Badrinath -- all of whom had recently participated at the Road Safety World Series Challenge -- have so far announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19.



Tendulkar had led the Indian team to victory in the veteran's tournament in Raipur where crowds were allowed inside the stadiums.

