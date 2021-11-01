Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Sachin Tendulkar Feels Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Against New Zealand

Termed as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also heaped high praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his tactics throughout the game against India.

Sachin Tendulkar Feels Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Against New Zealand
India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery against New Zealand during their T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday. | AP

Trending

Sachin Tendulkar Feels Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Against New Zealand
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T20:30:53+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 8:30 pm

Batting great and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Monday said the national team’s defeat to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 was one of those matches where ‘nothing works out even if you try’. (More Cricket News)

HIGHLIGHTS 

India were pushed to the brink of elimination after Virat Kohli and his men suffered a seven-wicket loss to the Kiwis in Dubai on Sunday, their second successive defeat of the tournament.

Tendulkar said Indian batters were forced to play big shots as they were not given easy singles by New Zealand and the bowlers lacked penetration while defending a low total of 110.

“It was a difficult day for our team but these kind of days come sometimes, when even if you try, nothing comes out. Nothing much to talk about honestly. I just hope in the coming days, our team will show something great in this tournament,” Tendulkar said.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

“I felt India was playing a catching-up game, the way New Zealand were dominating, it was difficult time for our batters because they could not get those easy singles which forced them to play big shots. I don’t think there was that penetration in our bowling.”

He described New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s tactics as top-notch and said he must have come with a lot of planning.

“From ball one, his field settings and bowling changes were top-notch. I felt his planning must be very good. The first six overs, we were 35 for 2. In that, 20 runs came from five overs and one over from Adam Milne yielded 15 runs. For me, the crucial phase of the game was after six to 10th overs.

“There were 24 balls there, we scored 13 runs and lost one wicket. According to me that was a critical phase which we missed out on capitalising. Because I know if you lose wickets quickly, then batters think of making partnerships.

“But those easy singles were not available and that forced our batters to play big shots. Rohit was out while doing that, Virat was out like that,” said the 48-year-old iconic cricketer who has several scoring records to his name.

Tendulkar also pointed out another successful tactic of the Kiwis while bowling to Pant, which he said was similar to the one employed during the 2019 (50-over) World Cup. “Pant came and the fast bowlers came immediately and when spin attack came, immediately the end (of spin bowling) was changed. Again a smart move,” he explained.

“I remembered the 2019 World Cup, when Mitchell Santner came to bowl to Pant, he was bowling from the longer end so that when Pant attacked towards mid-wicket, it would be towards the longest boundary of the ground. It happened the same way yesterday also.”

Tendulkar also said that leg-spinners who are mixing up deliveries -- googlies, top spin, flippers and normal leg spin -- have been successful in the recent past against India.

“If I have to speak about spinners, Ish Sodhi was very effective yesterday and along with him Mitchell Santner also did bowl well. Both combined gave just 32 runs in 8 overs, and that is very impactful performance.

“We have to do better in these areas. When India started bowling, with the kind of small total you need to take three wickets to remain in the game. We did not concede too many runs and took one wicket (in powerplay) but it was not impactful bowling.”

Tags

PTI Sachin Tendulkar Rishabh Pant Kane Williamson Virat Kohli UAE Cricket New Zealand national cricket team India national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Kapil Dev Urges MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri To Lift India's Morale In T20 World Cup

Kapil Dev Urges MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri To Lift India's Morale In T20 World Cup

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Scores: Jos Buttler's 101 Not out Takes England To 163/4 In 20 Overs

T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen Bats For Under-Fire India, Says Players Aren’t ‘Robots’

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Were Prepared To Fire Shots At Star-Studded India, Says Gary Stead

Tottenham Hotspur Fire Coach Nuno Espirito Santo After Just Four Months In Charge

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Look To Strengthen Semifinal Chances Against Bangladesh

PAK Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Aim To Seal Semifinal Berth Against Namibia

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Sports

Former Cricketers Question Team India's Tactics In T20 World Cup

Former Cricketers Question Team India's Tactics In T20 World Cup

India Team Management Didn't Trust Rohit Sharma As Opener Vs New Zealand, Says Sunil Gavaskar

India Team Management Didn't Trust Rohit Sharma As Opener Vs New Zealand, Says Sunil Gavaskar

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen To Lead Indian Challenge

HYLO Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen To Lead Indian Challenge

Shakib Al Hasan Injured, To Miss Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches

Shakib Al Hasan Injured, To Miss Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Matches

Read More from Outlook

Diwali Firecracker Ban: SC Says Cannot Impose Complete Ban, Here's What That Means

Diwali Firecracker Ban: SC Says Cannot Impose Complete Ban, Here's What That Means

Outlook Web Desk / The apex Court’s ruling has come, following Calcutta High Court’s order to ban firecrackers during the festivals.

Win For Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Win For Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Outlook Web Desk / Punjab Advocate General APS Deol reportedly resigned following repeated objections by Navjot Singh Sidhu regarding his appointment by CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: Buttler Ton Leads England To 163/4

ENG vs SL, T20 World Cup, Live: Buttler Ton Leads England To 163/4

Koushik Paul / A win tonight versus Sri Lanka will ensure England safe passage to the T20 World Cup semifinals from group 1. Follow live cricket scores of ENG v SL

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Vikas Pathak / Hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said he will not be contesting UP elections next year, MLC Udaiveer Singh told Outlook that the issue has been blown out of proportion.

Advertisement