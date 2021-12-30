Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Legends, Fans React As India Register Historic Centurion Win

Indian national cricket team ended the year 2021 on a high with a historic win against South Africa in Century. The 113-run win helped India become the first Asian team to win a Test match at the venue.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Legends, Fans React As India Register Historic Centurion Win
India breached another fortress! India beat South Africa in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead. | Courtesy: BCCI

Trending

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Legends, Fans React As India Register Historic Centurion Win
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T20:15:07+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 8:15 pm

India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test match at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday. The win, India's fourth in South Africa, helped Virat Kohli & Co take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Freedom Series.

Highlights | Scorecard | Gallery | News

India set a 305-run target for the Proteas and dismissed the hosts for 191 soon after lunch with Ravichandran Ashwin getting the last two wickets in two balls.

In the process, India became the first Asian side to win a Test match at the venue. In fact, India, who started the year by breaching the 'Fortress Gabba' for back-to-back Test series wins in Australia, ended 2021 by conquering another citadel.

The 1-0 lead also gave India a head start in the series. India have never won a Test series in South Africa. Now, the 2021-22 series is theirs to lose.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Soon after the match, legends of the game, pundits and fans took to social media platforms to hail the historic win.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar reserved special praise for the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, whose relentless attack helped India dominate the Proteas at their own backyard.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri, who oversaw the team emerge as the most dominant Test side in the world, congratulated his successor Rahul Dravid.

Legendary opener Virender Sehwag, like many others, revisited India's famous wins in "Dream 2021".

VVS Laxman, who succeeded Dravid as the head of the National Cricket Academy, hailed the team's "resilience" after the 36* all out in a "brilliant Test Match year".

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad credited "exceptional" Shami and KL Rahul's "masterclass" in a special win.

Vice-captain KL Rahul won the player of the match award for his resolute 123 off 260 in the first innings. It laid the foundation for India's win in a traditional Boxing Day Test dominated by pacers.

The two teams will meet in the New Years' Test at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The match starts January 3.

And #WTC23, #Centurion and #SAvsIND were some of the hashtags trending on Thursday as fans shared their reactions.

The three-match series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. India lost to New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition in a six-day match.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Ravi Shastri Sachin Tendulkar South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Boxing Day Test ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Bowlers After India's Historic Win

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Bowlers After India's Historic Win

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket: India Thrash Bangladesh By 103 Runs, Meet Sri Lanka In Final

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India's Fourth Win In South Africa And Virat Kohli Record - Stats Highlights

COVID Hits Barcelona Hard; Philippe Coutinho Joins Nine Other Players In Isolation

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Breach Another Fortress, Beat South Africa To Make History

Sourav Ganguly Maintains Stable Health After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19, Informs Hospital

Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar To Lead Tamil Nadu, Washington Sundar Named Vice-captain

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 5: India Inch Closer To Win, South Africa 182/7 At Lunch

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For Australian Open

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Doubt For Australian Open

India Cricket Team Selection: Ravi Shastri Says Rahul Dravid And Captains Should Have A Say

India Cricket Team Selection: Ravi Shastri Says Rahul Dravid And Captains Should Have A Say

Neeraj Chopra Sets New Target, Says 'Medal Is One Thing, Distance Is Another'

Neeraj Chopra Sets New Target, Says 'Medal Is One Thing, Distance Is Another'

Graham Reid Gets Into 'Olympic Cycle', Names 60 For India Hockey National Camp

Graham Reid Gets Into 'Olympic Cycle', Names 60 For India Hockey National Camp

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

Jayanta Oinam / India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. After setting a 305-run target, India dismissed South Africa for 191 on Day 5 of the first Test.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Advertisement