SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Injury Scare, Pacer Leaves Field With Sprain

An ankle sprain forced India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah off the field on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Tuesday.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

Bumrah, whose 14-run cameo helped India get past the 325-run mark, dismissed skipper Dean Elgar before walking off the field.

He suffered the sprain while bowling the penultimate delivery of the sixth over of the Proteas innings. On the last step of his follow-up, Bumrah's right ankle twisted and he was seen in considerable pain as he got medical attention.

"Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a right ankle sprain while bowling in the first innings. The medical team is monitoring him at the moment. Shreyas Iyer is on the field as his substitute," a BCCI statement read.

Bumrah was seen getting his ankle heavily strapped after walking off the field without support. He bowled four overs, conceding 12 runs.

He however returned to the field after the 34th over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj.