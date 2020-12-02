SA Vs ENG: England Batsman Dawid Malan Shatters ICC Rankings Record With Stunning 99 Against South Africa

Dawid Malan set a new benchmark in the ICC's Twenty20 International Player Rankings after his match-winning display for England against South Africa.

England secured a series sweep of the Proteas on Tuesday as Malan made an unbeaten 99 in a nine-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare.

A world-record second-wicket partnership of 167 with Jos Buttler (67 not out) should have seen Malan rewarded with a second T20I century, only for a miscalculation to see the in-form batsman take a decisive single that left him short.

Regardless, his efforts were sufficient to make history.

This sterling display saw the world number one T20I batsman move to a record 915 points, becoming the first player to pass 900 – the previous high hit by Australia's Aaron Finch in 2018.

He started #SAvENG as the World No.1

He ends it by making history



Dawid Malan has just achieved the HIGHEST rating points in T20I history



Dawid Malan has just achieved the HIGHEST rating points in T20I history

Malan is 44 points clear of second-placed Babar Azam, the man he overtook at the summit in September.

England are now on top of the team rankings too, edging ahead of Australia on decimal points.

