SA Vs ENG: England Batsman Dawid Malan Shatters ICC Rankings Record With Stunning 99 Against South Africa

Corona
A second Twenty20 international ton evaded Dawid Malan on Tuesday, but Wednesday's rankings update brought a new landmark

Omnisport 02 December 2020
Dawid Malan
AP Photo
2020-12-02T15:44:45+05:30

Dawid Malan set a new benchmark in the ICC's Twenty20 International Player Rankings after his match-winning display for England against South Africa.

England secured a series sweep of the Proteas on Tuesday as Malan made an unbeaten 99 in a nine-wicket victory with 14 balls to spare.

A world-record second-wicket partnership of 167 with Jos Buttler (67 not out) should have seen Malan rewarded with a second T20I century, only for a miscalculation to see the in-form batsman take a decisive single that left him short.

Regardless, his efforts were sufficient to make history.

This sterling display saw the world number one T20I batsman move to a record 915 points, becoming the first player to pass 900 – the previous high hit by Australia's Aaron Finch in 2018.

Malan is 44 points clear of second-placed Babar Azam, the man he overtook at the summit in September.

England are now on top of the team rankings too, edging ahead of Australia on decimal points.

