SA Vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 2: England Withdraw Declaration In Bizarre Scenes At Port Elizabeth

When is a declaration not a declaration? England answered the question on Friday after the decision to give Mark Wood out was overturned

Omnisport 17 January 2020
Dean Elgar of South Africa leaves the field after England are bowled out during day two of the third cricket test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
2020-01-17T20:39:59+0530

England skipper Joe Root prompted confusion and hilarity on day two of the third Test with South Africa as he withdrew a declaration after a wicket was ruled out due to a no-ball. (More Cricket News)

When Mark Wood was caught at mid-on off Kagiso Rabada to seemingly leave England 467-9, Root called a halt to his side's first innings at Port Elizabeth.

However, replays then showed Rabada had over-stepped, prompting Root to reverse his decision and instead advise his side to carry on batting.

Wood and Ollie Pope, who had earlier completed his maiden Test century, made the most of the bizarre situation by plundering a further 31 runs - in addition to the run England received for Rabada's no-ball - in quick time.

After racing to 42 from 23 balls, Wood eventually holed out to deep midwicket off Keshav Maharaj (5-180) and England declared on 499-9, with Pope 135 not out.

Ben Stokes (120) had also reached three figures for the tourists prior to lunch as they kicked on superbly from an overnight score of 224-4.

Omnisport Cape Town Cricket South Africa Vs England England national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports

