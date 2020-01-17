SA Vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 2: England Withdraw Declaration In Bizarre Scenes At Port Elizabeth

England skipper Joe Root prompted confusion and hilarity on day two of the third Test with South Africa as he withdrew a declaration after a wicket was ruled out due to a no-ball. (More Cricket News)
When Mark Wood was caught at mid-on off Kagiso Rabada to seemingly leave England 467-9, Root called a halt to his side's first innings at Port Elizabeth.
However, replays then showed Rabada had over-stepped, prompting Root to reverse his decision and instead advise his side to carry on batting.
Wood and Ollie Pope, who had earlier completed his maiden Test century, made the most of the bizarre situation by plundering a further 31 runs - in addition to the run England received for Rabada's no-ball - in quick time.
After racing to 42 from 23 balls, Wood eventually holed out to deep midwicket off Keshav Maharaj (5-180) and England declared on 499-9, with Pope 135 not out.
5 - Mark Wood has just struck 5 sixes; the most by any England number 10 or 11 in a Test match innings. Wagging. #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/JWQVeFdV62— OptaJim (@OptaJim) January 17, 2020
Ben Stokes (120) had also reached three figures for the tourists prior to lunch as they kicked on superbly from an overnight score of 224-4.
India Vs Australia, 1st ODI, Highlights: AUS Cruise Past IND, Take 1-0 Lead
MS Dhoni Misses Out On Annual BCCI Contract; Jasprit Bumrah In Topmost Tier – Full List
25 Injured As 8 Coaches Of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail
Nirbhaya Gangrape-Murder Case: What The Tihar Jail Manual Says About Execution
Tales Of Police Excesses Raise Questions About Their Propriety. Is There A Deeper Rot In Agency?
Rasika Dugal Visits A Real-Life ACP In Chandigarh For Preparation Of Delhi Crime Season 2
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'I Am An Old Man Now, Pretending To Be Cool': Saif Ali Khan's Hillarious Reply On Going To Same Pub With Taimur, Ibrahim