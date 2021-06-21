Russia Vs Denmark, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2020, Group B Football Match

Group B is still open! But Russia are the favourites to join Belgium in the Round of 16 of UEFA Euro 2020. They take on winless Denmark, while Finland face Belgium in their respective final group matches tonight.
Russia suffered a 0-3 defeat against Belgium, but a Stanislav Cherchesov strike against Finland revived their chances. A win against Denmark will be enough to progress for Stanislav Cherchesov’s side.
Denmark, embattled by the Christian Eriksen health crisis, lost both their matches so far -- 0-1 to Finland and 1-2 to Belgium. They can still make the knock-outs if Kasper Hjulmand’s men beat Russia, provided Finland lose to Belgium, heavily. Then there is also the best third-place qualification to consider. For that, Denmark will go for a big win.
Both the matches start at the same time.
Head-to-head: They have officially met only once, and Russia won that international friendly 2-0 in 2012.
Match and telecast details
Match: UEFA European Championship 2021, Group B match between Russia and Denmark
Date: June 22 (Tuesday), 2021
Time: 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV
Likely XIs
Russia: Safonov; Barinov, Diveev, Dzhikiya; Mario Fernandes, Zobnin, Ozdoev, Karavaev; Miranchuk, Golovin; Dzyuba.
Denmark: Schmeichel; Maehle, Kjaer, Christensen, Wass; Damsgaard, Hojbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Cornelius, Braithwaite.
