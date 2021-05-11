May 11, 2021
Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History After Breaking Oscar Robertson's Record

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook broke the record for the most triple-doubles in NBA history

Omnisport 11 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:57 am
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook (4) is congratulated by Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela at the end of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Atlanta. Westbrook recorded his 182nd career triple-double, passing Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history.
AP Photo/Ben Margot
Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook broke the record for the most triple-doubles in NBA history on Monday. (More Sports News)

Westbrook surpassed Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson with his 182nd career triple-double during the Wizards' agonising 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Former MVP Westbrook collected the necessary rebound to eclipse Robertson in the fourth quarter away to the Hawks in Atlanta.

He finished with 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds against the Hawks.

Westbrook now stands alone atop a list that also includes Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107), LeBron James (99), Wilt Chamberlain (78) and Larry Bird (59).

With his second assist earlier in the game, Westbrook also joined James, Robertson and Gary Payton as the only players in NBA history with 20,000-plus points and 8,000-plus assists.

Entering Monday's contest, Westbrook has been averaging 22.0 points, a career-high 11.6 rebounds and a career-best 11.5 assists.

Westbrook has also been leading the league in assists per game, total assists (700) and assist rate (48.0).

